William J. Flynn Sells 20,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,930.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAWW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

