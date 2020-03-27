Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westaim in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Westaim alerts:

Shares of WED opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 44.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. Westaim has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.92.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.