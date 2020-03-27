West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.67

News headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

