West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Cut to C$61.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$72.00 to C$64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$70.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.82.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

