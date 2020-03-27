Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $41.95.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
