Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

