Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,674.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002128 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,902,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,522,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

