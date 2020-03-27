Volution Group (LON:FAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.68). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FAN opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.75. The company has a market cap of $279.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

