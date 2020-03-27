Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.42 ($201.65).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €114.88 ($133.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €163.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

