Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Shares of VIOT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.