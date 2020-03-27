Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Victory Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 698.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

