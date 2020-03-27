Viacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,625.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $207,625.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, OOOBTC and Binance.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,712 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

