VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$13,106.37 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Douglas Tynan acquired 6,262 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,106.37 ($9,295.30).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

