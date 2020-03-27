VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$13,106.37 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Douglas Tynan acquired 6,262 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,106.37 ($9,295.30).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

