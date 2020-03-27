Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

