Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

