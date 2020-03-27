US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after buying an additional 293,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after buying an additional 265,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.