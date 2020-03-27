United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.