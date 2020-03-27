UBS Group Reiterates CHF 350 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 335.58.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

