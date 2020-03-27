U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

