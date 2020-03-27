Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in Twilio by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 148,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,984 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 221,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

