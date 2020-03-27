Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 17,792 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $808,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,478,955.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.