Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

