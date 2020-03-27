Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.25.

Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

