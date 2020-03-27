Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.25.
Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.
Trilogy International Partners Company Profile
