Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TV. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.28.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $72.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

