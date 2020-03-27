Tove Feld Buys 20,000 Shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Stock

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) insider Tove Feld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

TRIG opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.04. Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83).

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.