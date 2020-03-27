ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €11.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.73).

Shares of TKA opened at €5.08 ($5.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.22. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

