Thrive Token Trading Up 54.2% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $192,456.46 and approximately $12.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

