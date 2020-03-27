TheStreet Lowers Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) to C+

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CETV. ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

