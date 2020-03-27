Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $283.15 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.