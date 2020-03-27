The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,483 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,960,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

