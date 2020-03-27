Teradata Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,446 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.71 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

