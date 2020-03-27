Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.29). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 172.78 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.69.

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

