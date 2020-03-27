Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.71.

TECK.B opened at C$10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

