TD Securities Trims Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) Target Price to C$2.50

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Nexgen Energy has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$2.59.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

