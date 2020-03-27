TD Securities Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$74.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.20.

TSE:DOO opened at C$26.28 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.44.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 4.3000004 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

