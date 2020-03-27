Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

TKO opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

