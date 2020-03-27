Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 197,097 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 24.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 521,033 shares during the period.

TH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

TH opened at $1.96 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

