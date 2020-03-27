Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $49.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $258.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.