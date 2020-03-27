Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $134,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.