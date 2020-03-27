SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.63-1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31 million.SWK also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.33-0.36 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SWKH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. SWK has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.02.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

