Superdry (LON:SDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDRY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 479.44 ($6.31).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

In related news, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders purchased 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,982 in the last quarter.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

