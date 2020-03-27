Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.13. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458 in the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

