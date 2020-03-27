Summer Road Llc Acquires 109,100 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 109,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $536,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Summer Road Llc bought 40,900 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $189,367.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.03. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.