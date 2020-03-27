Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

