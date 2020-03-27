Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Given a C$2.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:SDY opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Strad Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million and a PE ratio of 104.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Strad Energy Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

