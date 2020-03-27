Store Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,386 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,046% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

