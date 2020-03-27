Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

