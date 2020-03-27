Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 8,598 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $19.69 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.