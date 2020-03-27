Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ONEOK Put Options (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,412 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,642% compared to the average volume of 635 put options.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $24.36 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

