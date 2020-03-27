Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 244,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.