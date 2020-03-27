Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average daily volume of 732 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

XRAY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

